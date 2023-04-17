Baird Downgrades Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $79.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 71.58% from its latest reported closing price of $46.32.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATFV - Alger 35 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 62.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 68.92% over the last quarter.

USSPX - 500 Index Fund -Member Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

QVML - Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 42.36% over the last quarter.

PABU - iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 43.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.26%, a decrease of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 235,616K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

