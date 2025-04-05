Baird Downgrades Camping World Holdings (LSE:0HSU)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Camping World Holdings (LSE:0HSU) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.36% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings is 27.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.09 GBX to a high of 36.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 94.36% from its latest reported closing price of 14.21 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings is 6,957MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HSU is 0.14%, an increase of 25.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.59% to 73,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,110K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,423K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 20.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,102K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,948K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Interval Partners holds 2,876K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 41.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 30.74% over the last quarter.

