Baird Downgrades Ameresco (LSE:0A70)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Ameresco (LSE:0A70) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A70 is 0.15%, an increase of 25.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 38,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,031K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 38.49% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,846K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 36.56% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,173K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 19.77% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,080K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,069K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 39.34% over the last quarter.

