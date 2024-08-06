Baird Downgrades Albemarle (WBAG:ALBE)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Albemarle (WBAG:ALBE) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBE is 0.20%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 125,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,915K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBE by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,679K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBE by 88.31% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,725K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBE by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBE by 16.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,957K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBE by 17.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

