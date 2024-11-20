News & Insights

Stocks

Baird cuts Icon target, names ‘Bullish Fresh Pick’

November 20, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell lowered the firm’s price target on Icon (ICLR) to $225 from $249 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is concerned about sector fundamental performance through the first half of 2025, at minimum, but says Icon’s current valuation “feels so oversold we are willing to make a near-term positive trading call.” Near-term volatility is expected for contract research organizations, while long-term secular drivers remain in place, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Baird names Icon a “Bullish Fresh Pick” despite the target cut.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICLR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.