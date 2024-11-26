Baird ‘a bit surprise’ at Toast explosive move, keeps Neutral rating

Baird says the firm has been “a bit surprised” at Toast’s (TOST) “explosive move,” as core metrics have continued to decelerate over the past year. The firm believes this is “a tremendous franchise” and worth a high multiple, but notes that TAM concerns remain. Baird points out that last November the stock was at about $14, and now is at $43-plus despite slower growth. The firm has a Neutral rating on the shares with a price target of $38.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.