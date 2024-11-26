News & Insights

Stocks

Baird ‘a bit surprise’ at Toast explosive move, keeps Neutral rating

November 26, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird says the firm has been “a bit surprised” at Toast’s (TOST) “explosive move,” as core metrics have continued to decelerate over the past year. The firm believes this is “a tremendous franchise” and worth a high multiple, but notes that TAM concerns remain. Baird points out that last November the stock was at about $14, and now is at $43-plus despite slower growth. The firm has a Neutral rating on the shares with a price target of $38.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.