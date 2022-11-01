Bain gives India’s banking ball a time check

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s banks are having a ball, and one foreign buyout prince that ensured a $32 billion lender made it to the soiree is dialling back on the dancing.

Bain Capital on Tuesday pocketed some $400 million from selling just under a third of the more than 4% stake it bought in Axis Bank in 2017. Back then, the private equity firm and Life Insurance Corporation of India injected cash as the country’s third-largest non-state-controlled lender was grappling with a slew of bad loans.

Axis now oozes confidence under ex-HDFC Life Insurance executive Amitabh Chaudhry, who joined as boss in 2019. Gross bad loans account for 2.5% of total assets, less than half the level when Bain bought in. Annualised return on equity hit 18.9% in the most recent quarter, compared to less than 3% in March 2020, underpinning a valuation of 1.9 times forward book. In March the bank acquired Citi’s Indian retail business for $1.6 billion.

Paying for that purchase probably requires raising more capital. And the bank’s stock has jumped 25% this year while international peers like US Bancorp and Barclays have fallen by around the same quantum. With Bain currently sitting on 1.6 times its money, excluding dividends, it’s a good time to send some in its party home. (By Una Galani)

