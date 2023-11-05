News & Insights

Bain close to buying consulting firm Guidehouse in $5 bln deal- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 05, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Devika Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is close to acquiring Guidehouse, a consulting firm that advises government organizations and businesses, in a deal valuing it at $5.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said citing people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Devika.MadhusudhananNair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.