Bain close to buying consulting firm Guidehouse in $5 bln deal- WSJ

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is close to acquiring Guidehouse, a consulting firm that advises government organizations and businesses, in a deal valuing it at $5.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said citing people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Devika.MadhusudhananNair@thomsonreuters.com;))

