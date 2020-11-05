Bain Capital won't list Japanese chipmaker Kioxia in 2020, Jiji reports

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said it would not list Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings this year, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Bain executive in Tokyo.

Kioxia, previously known as Toshiba Memory, had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6, but the company said in September it would postpone what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Yuji Sugimoto, a managing director at Bain Capital which is the largest shareholder of Kioxia, said it was difficult to make the listing happen this year, according to Jiji.

