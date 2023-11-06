News & Insights

Bain Capital to acquire consulting firm Guidehouse in $5.3 bln deal

November 06, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Devika Nair and Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital will acquire government and business consulting firm Guidehouse in a deal valued at $5.3 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Mergers and acquisitions in the United States showed a rebound in volumes in the third quarter, giving hopes to dealmakers of a sustained recovery even as macroeconomic pressures persist.

Guidehouse advises government organizations such as the Department of Defense, Homeland Security as well as numerous state and local governments and businesses.

