Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BCSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.25, the dividend yield is 8.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $15.25, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.45 and a 70.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

BCSF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). BCSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.85%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bcsf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

