Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.07% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 12.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $10.53, representing a -48.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 48.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.11.

BCSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.86. Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.15%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

