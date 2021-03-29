Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BCSF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $15.29, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 115.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.11.

BCSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.85%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

