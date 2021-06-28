Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BCSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.13, the dividend yield is 8.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $16.13, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.45 and a 80.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

BCSF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). BCSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.85%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.