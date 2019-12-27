Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BCSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.15, the dividend yield is 8.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCSF was $20.15, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.90 and a 21.97% increase over the 52 week low of $16.52.

BCSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BCSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.76%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCSF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCSF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCSF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 7.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCSF at 3.3%.

