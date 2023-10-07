Bain Capital Specialty Finance (FRA:618) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 14.74

The average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (FRA:618) has been revised to 14.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 13.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.22 to a high of 16.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from the latest reported closing price of 14.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 618 is 1.06%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 36,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 12,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimension Capital Management holds 5,356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 32.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 618 by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 618 by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 1,947K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 618 by 30.99% over the last quarter.

