Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Price Target Increased by 11.98% to 15.49

The average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) has been revised to 15.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.98% from the prior estimate of 13.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.89 to a high of 17.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of 15.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 1.05%, a decrease of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 36,333K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 12,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimension Capital Management holds 5,356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 32.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 1,947K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 30.99% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

