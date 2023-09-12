News & Insights

US Markets

Bain Capital slashes stake in India's L&T Finance Holdings by more than half

September 12, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investment firm Bain Capital sold more than half its stake in non-banking financial company L&T Finance Holdings LTFH.NS in two block deals, data from BSE India exchange showed on Tuesday.

BC Asia Growth Investments and BC Investments Vi, units of U.S.-based Bain, offloaded about 70 million shares for 130 rupees apiece, a marginal discount to L&T Finance's closing price on Monday.

Data from BSE India also showed that financial services firm BNP Paribas bought about 36.4 million shares in L&T Finance in a single block deal.

Shares of L&T Finance were down nearly 3% on Tuesday, the biggest drop in nearly three weeks. They were up about 45% so far this year.

There will be a 90-day lock-in period for Bain Capital from selling further stake in L&T Finance after the block deal, Indian broadcaster CNBC-TV18 reported earlier in the day, citing sources.

In July, Bain Capital had entered an agreement to acquire a 90% stake in billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Capital and Adani Housing.

The private equity firm is also in talks to buy a 10% stake in snack food maker Haldiram's, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.