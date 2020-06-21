US Markets

Bain Capital says extends Japan's Nichiigakkan tender offer deadline to July 9

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital said it has decided to extend the deadline of a tender offer for Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan Co 9792.T to July 9 from Monday.

Bain Capial said it was extending the deadline because the company's shares have been trading above its offer price of 1,500 yen.

