Bain Capital says extends Japan's Nichiigakkan tender offer deadline to July 9

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital said it has decided to extend the deadline of a tender offer for Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan Co 9792.T to July 9 from Monday.

Bain Capial said it was extending the deadline because the company's shares have been trading above its offer price of 1,500 yen.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

