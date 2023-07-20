Bain Capital raises SoftwareOne takeover offer to $3.7 billion - Bloomberg News

Corrects timescale in paragraph 3 to last month from last week

July 20 (Reuters) - Bain Capital has increased its offer for SoftwareOne Holding AG to about 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.72 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm has tabled a new proposal of around 20 francs per share, the report said.

In response to Bain's earlier offer, SoftwareOne's board said last month the offer "materially undervalues" the company and was not in its best interest or that of the majority of its shareholders.

($1 = 0.8611 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)

