Bain Capital plans offer for Japan's Showa Aircraft in $633 million deal

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is planning a tender offer for Showa Aircraft Industry 7404.T, a Japanese maker of transportation equipment, that could result in a 69.4 billion yen ($633 million) deal, it said on Thursday.

Bain Capital will offer 2,129 yen per share for Showa Aircraft, it said. Showa Aircraft shares closed at 2,537 yen on Thursday.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.