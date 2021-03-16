Bain Capital-owned Diversey aims for $6.38 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Adds details from filing

March 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital-owned food hygiene company Diversey Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $6.38 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Diversey was looking to raise up to $970 million in its IPO, selling about 46.2 million shares priced between $18 and $21 per share, the company said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/3qTch9M)

Bain had acquired South Carolina-based Diversey in 2017 from Sealed Air Corp SEE.N for about $3.2 billion.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.