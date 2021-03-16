US Markets
SEE

Bain Capital-owned Diversey aims for $6.38 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Bain Capital-owned food hygiene company Diversey Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $6.38 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Adds details from filing

March 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital-owned food hygiene company Diversey Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $6.38 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Diversey was looking to raise up to $970 million in its IPO, selling about 46.2 million shares priced between $18 and $21 per share, the company said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/3qTch9M)

Bain had acquired South Carolina-based Diversey in 2017 from Sealed Air Corp SEE.N for about $3.2 billion.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular