Bain Capital offers to take data center provider Chindata private

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

June 07, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Chindata Group CD.O said on Wednesday that investor Bain Capital BCSF.N has offered to take the Chinese data center operator private in a deal valuing the company at $2.93 billion.

Chindata's shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value this year, rose about 12% in trading before the bell.

Bain Capital's proposal values each American depositary share of Chindata at $8, representing a premium of more than 27% to its last closing price.

The private equity firm already owns a 42.2% stake in Chindata, according to Bain Capital.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

