Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund Now Owns 9.99% of Annexon (ANNX)

Fintel reports that Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.89MM shares of Annexon Inc (ANNX). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 2.94MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 66.18% and an increase in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.56% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $19.09. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 201.56% from its latest reported closing price of $6.33.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.32%, an increase of 177.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.71% to 51,409K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 4,409K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,781K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,627K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,602K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 85.39% over the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.