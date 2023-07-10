News & Insights

Bain Capital in talks to buy Indian ice cream maker Vadilal - CNBC-TV18

July 10, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy Indian ice-cream maker Vadilal and eyeing control of Vadilal Industries VDLI.NS and Vadilal Enterprises VADE.BO, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources on Monday.

Bain Capital is also interested in merging the two Vadilal entities into one company, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

Vadilal's ice cream business is valued over 30 billion rupees ($363.11 million) as per deal talks, CNBC-TV18 added.

($1 = 82.6189 Indian rupees)

