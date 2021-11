Nov 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology firm Athenahealth said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $17 billion.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

