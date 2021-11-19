Bain Capital, Hellman near Athenahealth buyout deal - WSJ

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal for Athenahealth, which provides cloud-based software to healthcare organizations, could be finalized in the coming days, according to the report.

In September, it was reported that private-equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Investment were exploring options for Athenahealth including a sale or initial public offering which could be valued at up to $20 billion.

Elliott Investment and Veritas had partnered in 2018 for a $5.7 billion deal to take Athenahealth private, after which the company was merged with a healthcare unit that Vertias had acquired from General Electric.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters