Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO

January 15, 2023 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is exploring the listing of its Virgin Australia airline, according to a statement from the private equity firm on Monday said.

The firm said it would look to 'seek advice' on the best timing and structure to "return the Virign Australia to the ASX when the timing is right".

