Bain Capital, Carlyle among funds considering Olympus microscope unit acquisition -Nikkei

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. investment funds Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are among multiple funds weighing the acquisition the microscope unit of Japan's Olympus 7733.T, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The report added that the deal could be worth over 200 billion yen ($1.53 billion), quoting an unnamed analyst.

($1 = 131.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by Louise Heavens)

