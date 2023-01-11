Oil

Bain Capital buys stake in Hong Kong & China Gas's biomass firm

January 11, 2023 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity said on Thursday it has completed a deal to acquire a stake in EcoCeres Inc, a biomass firm majority owned by Hong Kong & China Gas 0003.HK, as the Boston-based investor strives to ramp up its sustainable investing strategy.

The private-equity firm said the deal follows a Series A investment in EcoCeres from Kerogen Capital last February.

