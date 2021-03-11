US Markets
BLSA

Bain Capital-backed SPAC to raise $300 mln through U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

A Bain Capital-backed blank-check firm is looking to raise about $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

March 11 (Reuters) - A Bain Capital-backed blank-check firm is looking to raise about $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

BCC Investment Corp, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, plans to sell 30 million units composed of shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange, priced at $10 per unit. https://bit.ly/3bBtcti

Massachusetts-based Bain Capital last year raised $125 million through an IPO for healthcare focused SPAC BCLS Acquisition Corp BLSA.O.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the intent of taking it public, allowing those looking to list themselves to eschew a traditional IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for BCC's offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular