Bain-backed memory chipmaker Kioxia launches $3.6 billion IPO - filing

Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest flash memory chipmaker, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6 in an initial public offering worth up to 378 billion yen ($3.6 billion), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The listing woud be Japan's biggest IPO this year and allow a partial exit by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, which led a consortium that bought the former unit of Toshiba Corp 6502.T in 2018.

