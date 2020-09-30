Chindata Group Holdings, an integrated data center operator focusing on Asia-Pacific emerging markets, raised $540 million by offering 40 million ADSs at $13.50, the high end of the range of $11.50 to $13.50. Chindata Group Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CD. Morgan Stanley, Citi, UBS Investment Bank and China Renaissance acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Bain-backed Chinese data center operator Chindata prices US IPO at $13.50 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



