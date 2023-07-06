Bain and Co to buy Asia Pacific arm of venture development firm Rainmaking

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Bain & Company plans to buy the Asia Pacific arm of Denmark-headquartered venture development firm Rainmaking as the U.S management consultancy expands its business-building services, the companies said on Wednesday.

Bain and Rainmaking APAC did not disclose the value of the deal, expected to close at the end of July and help Bain expand its "Next" business, which helps founders build and scale their business starting with seed funding.

Rainmaking APAC helps startups in industries including agriculture and energy scale their business and has a presence in Singapore, Japan and South Korea, according to the statement.

"With Bain as our backer, we will now be able to launch more studios and ventures," Samuel Hall, Rainmaking APAC's chief executive officer, said.

Rainmaking APAC takes equity alongside its corporate partners. Companies that Rainmaking APAC has built and scaled have generated S$880 million ($651.03 million) in funding and hold a combined equity value of over S$9 billion, according to the statement.

The parent company's portfolio includes software firm Relayr and bicycle insurer Laka, according to Rainmaking's website.

($1 = 1.3517 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Xinghui Kok; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

