Baillie Gifford’s Strategic Share Buyback Move

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 84.40p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the number of shares available for trading and potentially influences shareholder calculations under FCA rules. Such buybacks can be a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and should interest those keen on stock market dynamics.
