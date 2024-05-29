Baillie Gifford Trust Releases Interim Report

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announces the availability of its interim financial report for the six-month period ending on 31 March 2024. Investors and stakeholders can access the document through the National Storage Mechanism. This release marks a key disclosure of the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.