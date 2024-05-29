News & Insights

Baillie Gifford Trust Releases Interim Report

May 29, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announces the availability of its interim financial report for the six-month period ending on 31 March 2024. Investors and stakeholders can access the document through the National Storage Mechanism. This release marks a key disclosure of the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

