News & Insights

Stocks

Baillie Gifford Trust Buys Back Shares, Boosts Treasury

December 03, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 86.50p, which will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to over 52 million. This strategic move reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications under regulatory rules.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.