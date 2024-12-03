Baillie Gifford Trust Buys Back Shares, Boosts Treasury

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 86.50p, which will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to over 52 million. This strategic move reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications under regulatory rules.

