Baillie Gifford Trust Buys Back Shares

May 28, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own Ordinary Shares, which will subsequently be held in Treasury. Post-transaction, the company’s Treasury will contain 47,381,958 shares, leaving 355,061,732 shares in issuance for shareholders’ reference in regulatory disclosures.

