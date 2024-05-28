Baillie Gifford Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own Ordinary Shares, which will subsequently be held in Treasury. Post-transaction, the company’s Treasury will contain 47,381,958 shares, leaving 355,061,732 shares in issuance for shareholders’ reference in regulatory disclosures.

