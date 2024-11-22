Baillie Gifford Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has experienced a change in its major holdings, as Allspring Global Investments Holdings has reduced its voting rights from 15.012% to 14.783%. This shift reflects an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, pointing to strategic adjustments by institutional investors.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.