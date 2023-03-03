Baillie Gifford & Now Owns 4.97% of Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 752.91MM shares of Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX). This represents 4.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 30, 2023 they reported 805.41MM shares and 5.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.76% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $5.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.95 to a high of $7.82. The average price target represents an increase of 5.76% from its latest reported closing price of $5.43.

The projected annual revenue for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $338,076MM, an increase of 2,070.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B de C.V.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 630,598K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 201,870K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,415K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181,609K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 1,196.19% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 135,564K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 23.77% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 93,165K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,335K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 1.89% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 55,267K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,512K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

