Baillie Gifford Increases Position in Duolingo (DUOL)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Duolingo, Inc. Class A (DUOL). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 3.07MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo, Inc. is $109.90. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of $93.03.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo, Inc. is $473MM, an increase of 39.70%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo, Inc.. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 16.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DUOL is 0.4390%, a decrease of 24.1465%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 27,983K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,776,894 shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 1,479,294 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599,286 shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 9.25% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 1,139,835 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239,835 shares, representing a decrease of 184.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 1,118,529 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119,197 shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 7.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,088,859 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.