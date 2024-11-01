Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Updates Shareholding

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has acquired 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 87.60p, adding them to its treasury stock. This transaction affects the total number of shares available to investors, now standing at 350,457,585. Shareholders can use this updated figure for regulatory reporting purposes.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.