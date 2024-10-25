Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has reported a change in major holdings, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings now holding 14.996% of voting rights. This shift marks a slight decrease from their previous position of 15.065% as of October 23, 2024. Such movements in holdings can impact investor sentiment and influence stock valuations in the financial markets.

