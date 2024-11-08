Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Enhances Share Management

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announced the purchase of 100,000 of its own shares at 86.30p each, to be held in Treasury. This transaction leaves a total of 350,232,585 shares in circulation, providing a crucial figure for shareholders assessing their interests in the company. These strategic moves reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity pool effectively.
