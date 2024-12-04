Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own shares at 87.50p each, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares in Treasury to 53,011,105, with the remaining shares in circulation totaling 349,432,585. Shareholders can use this figure to assess their stake in the company under FCA rules.

