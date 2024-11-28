Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 85.00p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue, providing shareholders with updated figures for necessary regulatory notifications. Such moves can influence shareholder strategies and market perceptions of the company’s financial health.

