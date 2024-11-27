Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 84.60p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the total shares in issue, now calculated at 349,657,585, important for shareholders monitoring their investment thresholds. Such buybacks can indicate confidence from the company in its value, drawing interest from market enthusiasts.

