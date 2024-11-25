Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 85.00p each, which will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue to 349,732,585, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules. Such transactions can influence market perceptions and shareholder decisions regarding the company.

