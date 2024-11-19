Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the repurchase of 75,000 ordinary shares at 83.60p each, which will be held in treasury. This move impacts the total number of shares available to shareholders, now standing at 349,957,585. Investors can use this figure to assess their holdings in line with disclosure regulations.

