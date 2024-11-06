Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC recently acquired 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at 86.80p per share, which will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue to 350,332,585, a key figure for shareholders monitoring their stakes under FCA rules. Such strategic repurchases can influence share price and investor perceptions, hinting at the company’s confidence in its own value.

